KINGFIELD — A Norridgewock man drove his car into the back of a school bus Monday morning on Main Street after he apparently fell asleep, Franklin County Chief Deputy Steven Lowell wrote in an email Monday. No one was injured.

Pamela Hinkley of Kingfield had stopped the 2011 International bus to pick up students for Maine School Administrative District 58 when Jacob Doyton of Norridgewock “apparently fell asleep, drove under the school bus,” Lowell wrote.

Doyton was driving a 2013 Volkswagen Passat.

The bus had 16 students from Kingfield Elementary School in Kingfield, Day Mountain Regional Middle School in Strong and Mt. Abram High School in Salem Township, Superintendent Laura Columbia said. A second bus was sent to pick them up, she said.

Principals called the students’ families and Columbia sent out an email alert.

Deputy Tyler Gray responded to the scene, which is also state Route 142, to investigate the accident shortly after 7 a.m. He was assisted by Kingfield Fire Department and NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel.

