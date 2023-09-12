RUMFORD — Police Chief Tony Milligan welcomed retired Maine State Police Lieutenant and Rumford resident Kyle Tilsley to the force Thursday afternoon as the department’s newest member of the team as a part-time reserve patrolman.

Tilsley is originally from upstate New York and moved to Fort Fairfield in the early 90s. In 1994, he was hired as a Trooper for the Maine State Police and was assigned to patrol western Maine after moving to Rumford and raising his family. During his 17 years of patrolling Oxford County, Tilsley was convinced that Rumford was the place for him. He purchased a home in Rumford, raised his family in Rumford, and after a divorce, found his true love, Elicia, and married her here in Rumford.

In addition to responding to calls for service, Tilsley was responsible for being the field training officer for a number of new troopers throughout his career and served as the field training supervisor for Troop B for eight years.

In 2011, Tilsley was elevated to acting sergeant and in 2012 was promoted to sergeant, in charge of overseeing troopers within Troop B stationed in Gray. In 2019, Tilsley was promoted to lieutenant and troop commander until he retired three years later in July 2022 after 28 years of distinguished service.

Milligan said that after taking a year off to spend time with his wife and do some fishing, Tilsley realized that he still has a desire to serve the community he has lived in for nearly three decades by strapping on his gear belt once again and offering his services as a reserve officer for the place he has always thought of as his second home – the Rumford Police Department.

Tilsley is an experienced law enforcement officer who will require minimal training and expense to bring him up to speed to fill in when needed to work occasional shifts and special details on a limited, part time basis.

“It is increasingly difficult to find people willing to serve as police officers throughout Maine and the rest of the country. With his experience and willingness to serve his community (again), we are fortunate to have Kyle on our team to help fill vacancies,” said Chief Milligan.

