MEXICO — Ware-Butler Building Supply held a grand opening on Sept. 9, celebrating their partnership with Ace Hardware.

Ware Butler Manager Mike Skehan, who has been at the 369 River Rd. business since they took over Puiia’s in 2021, noted, “Having Ace Hardware come in is actually a very big change for us. We’ve expanded aisles and brought in a lot of new product. Hoping to grow the business quite a bit more than we have. This is more a focus on our hardware products here.”

He added, “Ware-Butler has been growing. We have a number of stores. We have one right down the road (Dixfield). A contractor yard down there. They have kitchen and bath sales people down there.”

The morning celebration here included a ribbon cutting (Sept. 8) with the River Valley Chamber of Commerce, free hats and shirts, Roxbury Fire Department on-site with a truck, a breakfast truck, burgers served, raffles and giveaways and a live broadcast by WOXO radio station.

Two longtime employees at this business, who began with Puiia Hardware, shared their thoughts.

Ann Carver, yard receiving manager, said, “It’s just nice to stay with a family-owned company. They truly are Maine, from start to finish.

They care about their employees and they care about the communities that they work and live in. It’s been a great addition to the River Valley area.”

She noted they began purchasing products from Ace as much as 18 months ago. “But we started the transition, the reset, in April of this year.”

Tammie Brown, assistant manager, said, “I enjoy working here. I enjoy the community, the customers. I would like to thank our crew, because without them, we would be who we are. They all do a great job dealing with the customers. We all work great as a team and take it day to day.”

Ware-Butler, which has served homeowners and contractors since 1925, is a family-owned operation with multiple locations across the state. The business has partnered with Ace Hardware at four other locations as well.

