WATERVILLE — The Mt. Blue High School Boys Cross Country team turned in a dominating performance in a 9 team Cross Country meet at Waterville on Saturday.

Henri McCourt, Luke Doscinski, Ben Hatch, and Eli Hoeft grabbed the 3rd through 6th spots and freshman Daminan Wynn placed 10th as the Cougars easily outpaced runner-up Lincoln Academy by a 17-54 margin.

The next wave of Cougars were led by Andrew Robinson in 20th, with Noah Civiello, Owen Heseltine, and Nick Demarco bunching within 4 seconds of each other in places 24-26. Freshman Wyatt Hall also had a great race, taking nearly a minute off his previous best time.

For the Mt. Blue girls, Junior Nora McCourt took first place overall for the second consecutive race this season, bettering her winning time of a week ago by 13 seconds to finish in 21:39.

The girls team was shorthanded with their #2 and 3 runners not racing. Nevertheless, the rest of the girls put up a good battle with Elizabeth Strickland (13), Brielle Tinker (16), Lily Jackson (47), and Elsa Feagel (50) giving the Cougars enough runners to have a scoring team.

Lincoln Academy won the girls race easily with 24 points. Gardiner, Oxford Hills, and Mt. Blue all tied with 92 points, but Gardiner was awarded 2nd place as they had the top #6 runner of any of those schools, with Oxford Hills placing 3rd, and Mt. Blue 4th.

Mt. Blue returns to action with a race at Leavitt High School in Turner on Friday.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: