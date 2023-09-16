Photos: National POW/MIA Recognition Day observed in Jay
The local observance was held in two parts this year due to Hurricane Lee with wreaths placed at the POW/MIA monument next to Riley Road in Jay, with the remainder of the program held at VFW Post 3335, 64 Jewell St. in Jay.
Patrick White, Oxford County director of United Bikers of Maine, rides over to Riley Road in Jay on Saturday morning as part of the 32nd National POW/MIA Recognition Day in Jay. This is the 31st year United Bikers of Maine has participated. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Juanita Craft of Livermore holds a wreath Saturday to be placed at the POW/MIA memorial near Riley Road in Jay for the observance of National POW/MIA Recognition Day. She says her late husband, Charles Craft, was a prisoner of war in Vietnam for 787 days.Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
John Dube of Jay, center, is presented with a certificate of appreciation Saturday for his maintenance of the community POW/MIA memorial located near Riley Road in Jay. The recognition was part of the National POW/MIA Recognition Day. Dube is flanked by James Manter of Livermore, left, the judge adjutant of the post, andRep. Sheila Lyman of Livermore Falls who presented the certificate. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
