FARMINGTON — Two Franklin County commissioners voted Tuesday to have the Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands do $15,000 worth of work this year to help repair and stabilize Byron Road in Township 6 North of Weld where Tumbledown Mountain trail heads are located.

Commission Chairman Terry Brann of Wilton and Commissioner Lance Harvell of Farmington voted in favor. Bob Carlton of Freeman Township was absent.

Bureau representatives told commissioners in August that they would help with washed-outs and other damage from a June 26 storm. It was agreed to spend $5,000 each year for five years for grading and other work.

William Patterson, deputy director of the bureau, wrote in an email to county Administrator Amy Bernard that the bureau recommends repairs to prevent further erosion in a high-risk area on Byron Road. They would install two 18-inch by 50-foot culverts and ditch 275 feet and install riprap and erosion control mats the entire length. The work would be in the area of the Wagner lot, which was clear-cut.

The estimated cost, including the bureau’s cost of the culverts, is $10,000.

“We also expect to spend up to $5,000 on grading for up to $15,000 in 2023,” Patterson wrote.

The bureau would count the work as fulfilling the first three years of a five-year commitment, he wrote.

