FARMINGTON — Scouts from the Farmington Troop 546 on July 1 rebuilt an indoor handicap ramp at the Roderick-Crosby Post #28 American Legion in Farmington so all veterans despite age or infirmity would have access to the post resources. A week later, Scouts from the same troop went to Wilton to repair a ramp for a veteran in need.

Walter Fails, Assistant Scoutmaster of Troop 546, said, “We had a friend of the troop from Hammond Lumber check the ramp and make recommendations for repair and a supply list. The Emblem Club donated the costs of the materials. We completed the small ramp at the Legion hall on July 1. Then we met for four hours to complete the first part of the repair at the veteran’s home. On September 9, we met again for four hours and finished the repairs. Basically we had to straighten and reinforce two joists to level the ramp at the correct angle. Then replace the floor boards at two joints.”

Fails said it is important for Scouts to learn that they have an obligation to help those in need, especially from those who answered America’s call to serve.

