• Joseph E. Locke, 44, Chesterville, warrant failure to appear, Wednesday, Sept. 20, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.
• Richard D. Simpson, 36, aggravated domestic violence assault, gross sexual assault, domestic violence criminal threatening, obstructing report of crime, Wednesday, Sept. 20, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.
• Kenneth Clark, 18, Farmington, violation condition of release, Thursday, Sept. 21, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.
• Carrie T. Masse, 40, Farmington, domestic violence assault, Friday, Sept. 22, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.
• Rebecca J. Sawyer, 56, Wilton, warrant failure to appear, Friday, Sept. 22, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.
• Ronald S. Haley Jr., 58, Wilton, warrants four counts of violation of protection order, criminal trespass, tampering with witness, informant, juror or victim, Saturday, Sept. 23, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.
• Caleb M. P. Lamontagne, 29, Auburn, warrant failure to appear, Saturday, Feb. 23, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.
• Michael Lemay, 34, Bangor, warrant failure to appear, Monday, Sept. 25, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.
These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.
