Two year old Thalia Millett of Lisbon swings Sunday afternoon, Sept. 24, at Bass Park in Wilton while her mother, Sarah Millett looks towards other family members at her right [not in the photo]. Three generations enjoyed time together at the park. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Five year old Bradley Millett of Lisbon smiles towards other family members Sunday afternoon, Sept. 24, while swinging at Bass Park in Wilton. His nana, Susie Millett of Jay watches at right. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Loading....
Share this Article
Give this Article
You can share 5 more gift articles this month.
Anyone can access the link you share with no account required. Learn more.
Copy Link
Email
Article link sent!
An error has occurred. Please try again.
Subscribe to gift this article
With a Press Herald subscription, you can gift 5 articles each month.