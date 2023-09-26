LIVERMORE FALLS — The Apple Pumpkin Festival returns to Livermore Falls Recreation Field 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30.

An event of the Jay-Livermore-Livermore Falls Chamber of Commerce, Chamber President Joel Gilbert told the Livermore Falls Advertiser Wednesday morning, Sept. 20, “There is a 5k race this year that is new. We will have a big balloon.”

“The Apple Pumpkin Festival is a cultural celebration held yearly on the last Saturday of September,” Courtney Michaud, who is an organizer for the event this year wrote in an email to the Livermore Falls Advertiser on Wednesday. “The festival will have a variety of craft artisans, agriculture products, historical and educational exhibitors, seasonal decorations, raffles, and plenty of food vendors. There will also be musicians playing throughout the day.”

In a later phone interview, Michaud said Betsy Mancine of Renovation CrossFit is hosting the Apple Pumpkin Hustle races. Prior registration was needed for ordering Tee-shirts, but registration is possible at 8 a.m. with a $20 fee to enter the one mile run and $35 for the 5K, she noted.

“The goal is to get people moving,” Mancine told the Livermore Falls Advertiser Saturday morning, Sept. 23. “The one mile run isn’t just for kids.”

Mancine said the races aren’t being held at the recreation field, registration will be at Renovations CrossFit located behind Dollar General in Central Plaza. Cash prizes and Jocko fuel products will be awarded the winners in multiple categories, she noted.

Advertisement

Mancine is also holding a cornhole tournament from 12-2 p.m. at the festival itself. Registration is $30 for each two-member team.

“Teams can register in advance or the day of,” Mancine noted. “There will be cash prizes based on registration. There is another tournament that same day.”

For more information on the races or cornhole tournament, visit the Renovation CrossFit Facebook page or call Mancine, 207-578-4421.

The balloon Gilbert spoke of requires a 100 foot by 100 foot area, is being provided by Damn Yankees Balloons, Michaud noted. “They keep the balloon inflated for people to walk through,” she stated. “People are asked to remove their shoes to protect the balloon.”

Some other activities throughout the day are free, Michaud said. “In the past, people have paid for them,” she stated. “We got more sponsors this year.”

There will be two or three inflatable slides this year that children may enjoy for free, Michaud said. Several local non-profit organizations will have booths, she noted.

“It will be a good time,” Gilbert said.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: