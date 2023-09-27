NO. LIVERMORE — At the Sep. 24 North Livermore Baptist Church service, the congregation was welcomed by Pastor Bonnie Higgins at 9:30 a.m. to begin the service. The Invocation/Lord’s Prayer were recited. The hymns that were sung were “Sunshine in My Soul”, “He Leadeth Me” and “In His Time”. The service ended with “Go Now in Peace”. Linda Lyman is the organist and Janet Diaz is the pianist each week. Lew Lyman leads the music for the congregation each week.

The sermon, titled “God’s Calendar” the scripture from Ecclesiastes 3:1-8. Pastor Bonnie started out talking about how we are so depended on calendars for our everyday living. How would we be able to keep everything straight in our lives if we did not put it on a calendar? The scripture that was read explains that there is a time for everything in our lives. We live by a calendar, but does God?

One thing is for sure, that nothing happened on earth that wasn’t planned according to God’s timing, from the creation of this world to the end of this world. God has it all planned out exactly the day, hour, second that it is going to happen. It may not look like our calendars, but God has the perfect timing, never late or early for an event, right on time.

Let’s look at some of the greatest days on God’s “calendar.” God knew the world needed a Savior. He knew He had to do something, or Satan would have his way in this world. God, taking on flesh, sent His Son, Jesus Christ to earth as a baby to earth to save the world, not to condemn it from the sin, but to save it from sin. God created everything thing that needed to be done for Jesus to be born and to have His ministry here on earth.

Next, on God’s “calendar” would be the death of His Son, Jesus on the cross. The beginning of Jesus’ adult ministry was when John the Baptist cried out in the crowds, “Look, the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world!” Many religious leaders saw Jesus do many miracles and heard His words and they didn’t want this man to take away their power. (Even though, in essence they never had real power) Jesus was left to die hanging from a cross because of the sin that was created from Adam and Eve and has since gone through history to even today.

Satan had thought he had won on the day Jesus died on the cross. But, three days later, Jesus rose from the tomb and was alive. On God’s “calendar”, God demonstrated His victory over Satan and the power of death when Jesus came out of the tomb, guaranteeing of eternal life for all who repent and believe in Jesus.

As we look ahead on His calendar, we see those forty days after the resurrection, Jesus ascended into Heaven to be with His Father. Jesus traded in that crown of thorns for the crown of glory. Before Jesus left this world, He promised His disciples that a gift was coming from His Father. Ten days later, the Holy Spirit was sent to the disciples and to all that claim redemption through Jesus.

What is left on God’s “calendar?” There are two events in the future…it is the day that Jesus is coming for His Church and also Judgment Day when Jesus will come back as ruler. God’s “calendar” is only known by Himself. We just need to be prepared, are you?

Announcements listed in the bulletin are that the congregation will be collecting pie crusts for the Food Pantry in the month of October. Bible Study on Tuesday at 1 p.m.

For information, check out our website at northlivermorebaptistchurch.org. You can email the church at nlbcmaine@gmail.com. Pastor Bonnie’s office hours are Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon.

