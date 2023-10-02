FARMINGTON — A Maine assistant attorney general has submitted a written plea of not guilty to operating under the influence.

Paul E. Suitter, 35, of Portland was arrested on the misdemeanor charge Aug. 5 in Wilton by a Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Defense attorney Walter McKee of McKee Law in Augusta submitted the written plea on behalf of Suitter to Farmington Unified Court in August.

Related Maine assistant attorney general arrested on OUI charge in Wilton

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Andrew Morgan and Wilton officer Stephen Charles responded to a complaint Aug. 5 about 7 p.m. of a possible intoxicated driver traveling south on the Weld Road toward Wilton. Both officers stopped the vehicle on Main Street in Wilton. Suitter was arrested and taken to the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington. He posted $200 bail the following morning.

Suitter was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday. His next scheduled court date is Nov. 28.

In an email Monday, McKee wrote that he did not have any comment at this time.

A conviction for operating under the influence is punishable by up to 364 days in jail and a fine of up to $2,000.

Related Headlines Maine assistant attorney general arrested on OUI charge in Wilton

« Previous

Next »

filed under: