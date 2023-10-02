• Garner L. Lavalley Jr., 35, Minot, probation hold, Friday, Sept. 29, in Jay, Jay Police Department.

• Shawn J. Lagasse, 37, Eustis, violation condition of release, Saturday, Sept. 30, in Eustis, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• A. Scotty Couture, 34, Jay, warrant on two counts of possession of scheduled drugs, one count each of unlawful furnishing of scheduled drug, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and theft by unauthorized use of property, Saturday, Sept. 30, in Farmington, released to Kennebec County Correctional Facility, Farmington Police Department.

• Robert J. McDowell, 37, Jay, probation hold, Sunday, Oct. 1, in Jay, Jay Police Department.

• Michael A. Yoder Jr., 34, Madrid Township, operating under the influence, Sunday, Oct. 1, in Madrid Township, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: