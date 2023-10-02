LIVERMORE FALLS — Some activities were still being set up Saturday morning, Sept. 30, while others were in full swing at the Apple-Pumpkin Festival.

Bob Berry, owner of Main-Land Development Consultants in Livermore Falls was setting up a nine square game. He was being assisted by Joseph Hodgkins and Will Kenniston, both of Livermore Falls.

“It’s kind of like volleyball,” Berry said. “Fayette Baptist Church loaned it to us.”

Donna Storer of Jay was trying to decide which colors of mums to choose. She and Cullan Johnson of Livermore discussed the matter for a time. Johnson’s parents, Beth and John Johnson own Chretien Greenhouse in Livermore Falls.

“I am so excited,” Storer exclaimed. “I never had flowers. I had so many in my yard this year. Aren’t these beautiful?”

Ali Fellows and her son, Reuben Fellows of Livermore Falls were seen checking out the gift bag he won for smacking balloons at one of the booths. A vial of bubbles caught Reuben’s eye and soon bubbles floated in the air.

Elise Jipson of Jay slid sideways down one of the inflatable slides.

Everything was free for the kids this year so they could have a good time, Karin Ashmore with the Jay-Livermore-Livermore Falls Chamber of Commerce said. The festival is one of the annual events put on by the chamber.

“Franklin Savings Bank donated a good amount of money this year,” she noted. “Hopefully they can do it again next year.”

Sponsorships made it possible to provide free activities for kids, the community to enjoy, Ashmore said.

“Everything is looking great, there are a lot of vendors,” Courtney Michaud, who helped organize the festival this year, said. “Thanks to the sponsors, the bounce houses all that stuff is free.”

This year there is a skidder kids can explore, climb on, Ashmore noted. Emergency responders brought their vehicles, she stated.

“The balloon had another event this morning,” she said. “They are setting up now.”

Wynston Ledbetter of Jay was seen snacking on an apple provided for free by the Jay VFW Post 3335 Auxiliary. Later, he along with family members and a friend took time to decorate white pumpkins with colored markers.

When asked what she liked about the festival, mom Alexandra Strome said, “The friendliness. It’s just so welcoming. That is what is so nice.”

