The theme for the class floats at Thursday’s Dirigo High School Homecoming parade was Classic Children’s Books. Here, the senior class float was about The Lorax by Dr. Seuss. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times

The freshman class float was about Winnie the Pooh. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times

The Grinch Who Stole Christmas was the theme of the junior class float. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times

Sophomores did their float based on the classic children’s book, It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times

