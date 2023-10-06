Pets of the Week

Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road in Farmington. We are currently able to accept surrenders on an emergency and space available basis. If the need to surrender is not urgent, we can help provide you with pet food and supplies from our Pet Food Pantry. Please call us for an appointment at (207) 778-2638 during our office hours, Monday through Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m.

Meet Tony, a Fitz Terrier mix. (AKA Rigatoni or Tony Bologna) He’s a seven-year-old male He’s a kind older gentleman who really likes his people. Even though he gets scared easily, he’s quite brave when needed.

He also enjoys being around other dogs and would be happy to meet your current pup. He likes humans, mud puddles, calm energy and dogs, but he dislikes loud noises, big changes and cats that punch him.

Introducing Katana, a female one-year-old boxer. (AKA Sweet Summer Child) Katana is incredibly outgoing and an absolute delight to be around. Katana adores her human companions and is always up for some play time period she’s quite expressive and will readily share her thoughts and emotions with you.

While she generally gets along with other dogs and cats, they might need a little time to warm up to her as she can be a tad impolite during their initial meeting.

She likes attention, going on walks, play bowing, and stuffed animals, but dislikes being criticized, not being able to smell all the smells on her walks, getting her picture taken, people not keeping up with her!

« Previous

filed under: