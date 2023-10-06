NORTH VIENNA — Louise W. Kilponen celebrated her 95th birthday on Saturday September 23. She was greeted by a room full of guest while she entered the United Methodist Church Hall to the tune of “Every Little Breeze Whispers Louise” while being escorted to her table by “Elvis”.

Both old and new friends and Family shared the excitement as Canton’s very own Jason Lee did an outstanding performance as Elvis – catering to Louise and showering her with gifts relating to each song. He sang a variety of songs like “Good Luck Charm”, “Blue Suede Shoes”, “Love Me Tender” , “(Let Me Be Your) Teddy Bear”, and many more. Louise, like so many others, has been a fan of Elvis for years, and although Mr. Lee was not the “Real Thing” He sure came close and brought back a rush of memories from the past.

The Hall was decorated in Blue and White, and the Cake was decorated to match the theme by Jaimee-Jo Lilley of thefamilytablekitchenandbakery.co [(207)500-6624]. Many of the guest brought a variety of foods resulting in a grand spread for all to enjoy.

A special thanks to Carolyn Heath (Sister of the Guest of Honor) for her part in the making of this very important event. Also, thank you to Muriel and Jeff Neil, Donna Williams, Cherilyn Klinker, Barbara Roy and Andrew Bernard for helping Thaylene Bernard set up/clean up and so much more. Thank you to all that helped in so many other ways as well. We truly appreciated the use of the North Vienna United Methodist Church Hall. Finally, thank you to Jason Lee (as Elvis) of Canton Maine – Rustic Beats (DJ, Singer, Karaoke, MC)(207) 320-3317). Well done!

It was a very special day for Louise! Thank you all for coming!

