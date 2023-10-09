• Keith E. Doyon, 46, New Sharon, violation condition of release, Monday, Oct. 2, in New Sharon, $1,000 unsecured bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Kaleel R. Scott, 18, New Vineyard, domestic violence assault, Monday, Oct. 2, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Amanda Spritzer, 42, Dixfield, warrant four counts of failure to appear, Tuesday, Oct. 3, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Philip Tarmey, 41, Lisbon, aggravated trafficking in schedule drugs, unlawful possession scheduled drugs, Wednesday, Oct. 4, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Janet Libby, 40, Lisbon, warrant failure to appear, two counts unlawful possession of schedule drugs, violation condition of release, Wednesday, Oct. 4, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Angie Braley, 40, transient, warrant aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, warrant violation condition of release, Wednesday, Oct. 4, in Wilton, Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

• Jonathan Nile, 50, Stratton, warrant criminal mischief, Thursday, Oct. 5, in Eustis, $250 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Timothy Harvell, 56, Farmington, warrant failure to appear, Friday, Oct. 6, in Farmington, personal recognizance bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Amanda Hitchcock, 30, Bowdoinham, domestic violence assault, Friday, Oct. 6, in Franklin County, $200 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Annette Krumbach, 30, Wilton, operating under the influence, Friday, Oct. 6, in Wilton, $200 bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Joshua Osborne, 42, Industry, warrant failure to appear, Friday Oct. 6, in Farmington, $500 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Robert G. Drinkwater, 57, Ellsworth, failure to register as a sex offender, Saturday, Oct. 7, in Farmington, $1,000 unsecured bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Zachary McDaniel, 32, Jay, warrant failure to appear, Sunday, Oct. 8, in Wilton, $100 bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Rachel Jackson, 29, Sabattus, warrant failure to appear, Sunday, Oct. 8, in Wilton, $300 bail, Wilton Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

