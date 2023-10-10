Eleven volunteers with Beautify Rumford were out bright and early Saturday to beat the showers, with several changing over more than a dozen planters for fall, and others cutting and bundling up to 1,200 cornstalks to put up around downtown. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times

 

These volunteers with Beautify Rumford are seen Saturday working to change over this planter by the Town Hall for fall, just in time for this Saturday’s 11th annual River Valley Pumpkin Fest. Upcoming events include a Tree Lighting on Nov. 25 in the Veteran’s Park and the Festival of Trees on Dec. 9. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Rumford maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles