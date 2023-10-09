RUMFORD — The Cooking with Confidence Soup Series got underway Thursday at the Old School Food Pantry at 115 Maine Ave.

Three stations were set up for 10 participants to make cream of asparagus soup. Among them was Darlene Mowatt of Rumford, who shared the experience with her grandson, Keegan Downs, 15, of Andover.

“I heard about it over Facebook from my sister in Florida, and I live just down the road (from the food pantry),” she said.

Keegan said he decided to go because “I have to learn to cook sometime.”

Instructor Laura Koch said the purpose of the series is to “inspire the experienced cooks and to educate the inexperienced cooks.”

Koch said all ingredients are available at the food pantry.

The series continues the next three Thursdays from 4-5 p.m., and is open to anyone, as young as age 12 (with an adult). All participants will make their own soups during the class and will get a meal kit to go.

To register, call River Valley Healthy Communities Coalition at 207-364-7408 or sign up at the Old School Food Pantry, open 3-6 p.m. Wednesdays.

The series is sponsored by the Parish of the Holy Savior, the Old School Food Pantry and River Valley Healthy Community Coalition.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: