LIVERMORE FALLS — The Planning Board will hold a public hearing Wednesday on a site plan review application to replace a 50-foot communications tower with a 100-foot one on the top of Moose Hill.
The hearing will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Town Office.
The tower is primarily used by Regional School Unit 73 for its communications, Code Enforcement Officer Brandon Hobbs said Wednesday.
Applicant Peter Hussey of Hussey Communications in Winslow said RSU 73 has a two-way radio transmitter system that runs off the tower. There are no telecommunications companies on the tower.
The tower will be removed and the new one installed about 30 feet away. Hussey originally received a permit to raise the tower but saw the anchor bolts were rusting so he decided to put a new tower in and remove the smaller tower.
Hussey and his wife, Verna Hussey, of Winslow own the property. The tower will be on about an acre.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Uncategorized
Odes to sharing the roads
-
Uncategorized
Saturday Science Event at RPL
-
Uncategorized
WRGY Lightning Fest to Feature “Stop Making Sense” Talking Heads Concert Film
-
Varsity Maine
Coastal Auto Parts Fall Athlete of the Week 6
-
Business
Congress Street Starbucks, set in landmark building, to close