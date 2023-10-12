LIVERMORE FALLS — The Planning Board will hold a public hearing Wednesday on a site plan review application to replace a 50-foot communications tower with a 100-foot one on the top of Moose Hill.

The hearing will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Town Office.

The tower is primarily used by Regional School Unit 73 for its communications, Code Enforcement Officer Brandon Hobbs said Wednesday.

Applicant Peter Hussey of Hussey Communications in Winslow said RSU 73 has a two-way radio transmitter system that runs off the tower. There are no telecommunications companies on the tower.

The tower will be removed and the new one installed about 30 feet away. Hussey originally received a permit to raise the tower but saw the anchor bolts were rusting so he decided to put a new tower in and remove the smaller tower.

Hussey and his wife, Verna Hussey, of Winslow own the property. The tower will be on about an acre.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: