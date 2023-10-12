LIVERMORE FALLS — A Fayette woman received minor injuries Wednesday night after the car she was driving went off Campground Road, struck a tree, a speed limit sign, crossed over the road and ended up 25 to 30 feet into woods.

Taylor Bolden, 34, said she was headed toward Fayette when she swerved to avoid an animal, overcorrected and went off the road, acting Police Chief Michael Adcock said Thursday. She had minor injuries, some bruising and a chipped tooth, he said.

Adcock said he issued a summons for a misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

Just before midnight Wednesday, Officer Maverick Real came across a speed limit sign lying in the road but didn’t see a vehicle in the area, Adcock said.

“It was clear it had been hit,” he said.

About 7:22 a.m. Thursday someone reported a vehicle off the road just before the Fayette town line. The 2013 Honda CRV was “25 to 30 feet into the wood line,” Adcock said, and there was substantial damage to the driver’s side.

Adcock checked the registration and found Bolden.

