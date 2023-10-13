AVON — A homeowner was arrested Thursday on charges of having an unpermitted burn and burning prohibited material, Franklin County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Close said.

A Phillips firefighter saw a fire in the driveway at the home of Patrick Barr, 52, at 504 River Road just before 10:30 a.m., Phillips Fire Chief James Gould said. Firefighters and Franklin County sheriff’s deputies responded to investigate and extinguish it. A deputy told Barr not to burn anything else, Close said.

A little after noon, firefighters and deputies responded to another unpermitted fire at the residence and extinguished it, Gould said.

There were no permits issued for either fire, one of which included a snowblower and chairs, he said.

Deputy Luke DiSilvestro arrested Barr, Close said.

“We exhausted all of our options” before making the arrest in an effort to keep everyone safe, he said.

Deputies worked with the Maine Forest Service rangers and firefighters, he said.

