REGION — Maine Woodland Owners is hosting a presentation geared for property owners in Maine who are new to managing their woodlands. Maine Forest Service District Forester, Lauren Ouellette, will present “You Have Woods…Now What?” “Ten Important Things for New Woodland Owners” on Wednesday, Oct. 18 from 4 – 5 p.m. as part of their online series “Virtual Forestry Information Sessions.”

Webb will provide updates and information about the department’s wildlife division’s work preserving, protecting, and enhancing Maine’s wildlife resources. There will also be time available for Director Webb to answer questions from participants. “Ten Important Things for New Woodland Owners”

“We are pleased to have Nate present. As a wildlife biologist he will provide attendees information about wildlife in Maine that will be of interest to woodland owners and discuss ideas around woodland management that support wildlife. ” said Tom Doak, Maine Woodland Owners Executive Director.

With social distancing measures in place in Maine because of the COVID-19 virus, Maine Woodland Owners has transitioned some of their in-person educational events to a virtual format.

Maine Woodland Owners, previously known as Small Woodland Owners Association of Maine – or SWOAM, was formed 45 years ago as an educational organization dedicated to providing knowledge and technical support for Maine’s small woodland owners. Its goal is to increase landowner engagement and long-term woodland stewardship to ensure the health of Maine’s forests.

The event is open to the public and free of charge for Maine Woodland Owners members. Non-members are asked to provide a suggested donation of $10 per event. To register for this and future events visit www.mainewoodlandowners.org/events.

For more information about Maine Woodland Owners and visit www.mainewoodlandowners.org, or contact Jennifer Hicks, Director of Communications and Outreach at jenn@mainewoodlandowners.org, (207) 844-0348.

