Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, 64 Jewell St., Post 3335 take out suppers. This month will feature comfort foods. This week, the menu for Oct. 13 will be Shepard’s Pie, salad, brownies for $12. Serving starts at 5 p.m. Please call ahead to reserve your meal, 897-2122.

CARTHAGE — Public Harvest Supper on Oct. 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Carthage Grange Hall. Menu will be Homemade Beef Stew, Corn Chowder, Yeast Rolls, Dessert, $10 adults and $5 for 10 and under. 50-50 Raffle. Help raise money for Carthage Bicentennial.

INDUSTRY — Saturday, Oct. 14, New England Boiled Dinner, 5 – 6 p.m. at the Industry Town Hall. Menu includes corned beef, ham, potatoes, cabbage, onions, beets, turnip, carrots, beverages, and pies. Adults – $10 and children under 12 – $5. Sponsored by the Industry Community Kitchen. For more info contact Vicci Hamel @778-6722.

INDUSTRY — Saturday, Oct. 28, Community Ham Dinner, 4:30 – 5:30 pm at the Industry Town Hall. Menu includes ham, casseroles, vegetables, beverages and assorted desserts. Adults – $10 and children under 12 -$5. Proceeds to benefit ECU Heat Program and Shorey Chapel Heat Fund and is sponsored by Shorey Chapel. For more info contact Dan Palmer at 778-4158.

EAST WILTON — On Saturday, Oct. 21, there will be a Public Supper at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Building, 70 Bryant Road, East Wilton, from 5 to 6 p.m. The menu will be baked ham, scalloped potato, vegetable, dinner roll, and homemade dessert. The price will be $10 for adults and $5 for those under 12.

Advertisement

Public Suppers are sit-down service in the hall. Take out by in person request will be available. Hope to see you all there. Please contact for more details: Robert Lawrence 207-778-2345, Clint Coolidge 207-645-4053, David Baker 207-491-9466

Dinner Dance

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 auxiliary in Jay will host a Dinner and Dance with Country Fusion -at the VFW hall in Jay. Halloween Party Friday, Oct.r 27 from 6 to 9 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Dance $10 with dinner $20. Menu will be Pot Roast, mashed potatoes, green beans, pumpkin spiced cake. Must call to reserve your meals 207-897-2122. Costumes and dinner optional Members & Guest

Festival

FARMINGTON — A Fall festival, sponsored by Farmington Baptist Church on October 28, from 2 – 4 p.m. will be held in the lower level of the American Legion hall, 158 High Street. Farmington. Games, prizes and the ever popular ‘cake walk’ (in conjunction with the 4th annual Local Business Trick or Treat Walk in downtown Farmington)FMI – Call 779-0731

WILTON — The Village Makers of Wilton, in collaboration with The Wilton Group, invite you to join us for Second Saturday this October 14th in downtown Wilton for our Fall Festival Celebration. Each month every second Saturday from April through December we will feature new happenings and a chance to meet local neighbors and artists.

Advertisement

For the Fall Festival we will have music with Tom Poulson, pumpkin painting for kids, apple cider and cider pressing, apple cider doughnuts made during the festival, raffle baskets for adults and kids and more. Several area businesses have generously donated to both children’s and adult raffle baskets with fabulous prizes. The Western Maine Play Museum will be hosting pumpkin painting for the kids. Pumpkins are being donated by Wilton Blueberry Farm.

Exhibit

FARMINGTON — The Emery Community Arts Center on the University of Maine at Farmington campus is featuring a traveling exhibit of art by residents of Maine prisons. “Inside Vision: An Outside Exhibition of Inside Art,” curated by Jan Collins, Olivia Hochstadt and Nicole Lund (UMF ’24), runs from Thursday, Oct. 5 to Thursday, Nov. 16.

It is on display throughout the lobby spaces in Emery. An opening reception will be held on Oct. 5 from 5 – 7 p.m., with remarks by the curators at 5:30 p.m. It is free and open to the public. The Emery Arts Center gallery is located on Academy St. (between Main St. and High St.) in downtown Farmington. The gallery is open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Closed on Sundays and holidays. Please check Emery’s website for updates at wpsites.maine.edu/emerycommunityartscenter/

Sale

JAY — North Jay Grange #10 is having a sale on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to the always different, and interesting things, household goods, lots of books, etc., there will also be food items for sale. Several tables filled with holiday decorations, plus an upright piano to practice those Christmas carols. (Rumor has it that the piano is worth much more than they are asking.)

Advertisement

This is a great place to find good, clean, gently used clothes and sometimes new clothing, for all sizes, plus footwear, coats, jackets etc. Proceeds from the sales help support Grange projects that directly help the community, such as the Food Pantry. Families in need can contact 207-208-9225 for more information.

Warmth

INDUSTRY — Saturday, Oct. 21, free winter coats and lots more to giveaway, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Shorey Chapel, 1109 Industry Rd, Industry. Shorey Chapel shares winter warmth.

Social

INDUSTRY — Industry Senior Social from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. takes place on the second, third, fourth, and fifth Thursdays each month at the Industry Town Office, 1033 Industry Rd. Senior citizens in Industry and nearby towns are welcome, please join us for lunch, games, and other activities. Donations appreciated. FMI contact Kathy Card 207- 860-8102

Music

Advertisement

FARMINGTON — Monthly Music Jam – (second Friday of every month) – Music Jam Night, Oct. 13 , at Farmington Baptist Church, 194 Whittier Rd, Farmington, from 6 – 8 p.m. downstairs in the Fellowship Hall. Come and listen to a wide variety of music from local talented musicians. This event is FREE and open to the public. Light snacks provided. FMI 207-779-0731.

LIVERMORE FALLS — The Merry Plinksters will perform Thursday, Oct 19 at 6:30 p.m. George Bunten Post 10, 17 Reynolds Avenue, Livermore Falls, (additional parking at Main-Land Development). No charge. Donations will be accepted. Bring your loved ones, family, and friends for music and desserts. Enter to win a free breakfast gift certificate. “Veterans Serving America” FMI: Jocelyn Mosher-Collins, Commander 207-779-7345.

Trunk a Treat

CHESTERVILLE — There will be a Trunk a Treat at the Chesterville Town Office parking lot on Tuesday, October 31 from 4-6 p.m. This free event is sponsored by the North Chesterville Extension Homemakers. FMI 778-3156.

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 auxiliary, 64 Jewell St. in Jay will host its annual Trunk or Treat October 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. All are invited. Lots of ghost and goblins, photo op, treats and fun for all. Please join us for this fun filled event.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: