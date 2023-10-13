To the Editor:

With so many referendum decisions coming up in next month’s election, we are called on to do our homework. Some of the questions seem straightforward until you look into them.



To deal with it, I am taking simple guiding steps. I will choose transparency and democracy on each question. I will also make the choice that will move us to a fossil-free future. Many of us fail to look into things like bank investments in tar sands exploration, for instance. I plan to look deeper into local bank investments and the result they will have on the future of our planet.

Eileen Kreutz

