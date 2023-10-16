DALLAS PLANTATION — A Rangeley woman died Friday after her vehicle went off state Route 16 at the intersection of Redington Road, struck a tree and rolled down an embankment into Redington Stream.

Driver Deborah Ryder, 70, of Rangeley, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from Shannon Moss, public information officer for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies and state police troopers from Central Field Troop responded to a reported vehicle on its roof in the water at 11:40 a.m., Moss said.

The initial investigation indicates the vehicle had been traveling north on state Route 16, also known as Stratton Road.

The crash is under investigation.

Rangeley Fire Rescue Department assisted at the scene.

