AVON — A Wyman Township woman was injured late Saturday after the car she was driving went off state Route 4 and struck a utility pole, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said.

Melissa Doak, 44, was driving a 2005 Subaru north on the road, also known as Rangeley Road, when it ran into the pole about a half-mile past the former Country Delight store, Nichols said. She was taken by NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

The vehicle landed on its roof and the utility pole was broken. Doak was trapped in the vehicle.

Phillips firefighters used a pry bar to get into the car and unclipped the seat belt to remove Doak, according to a post on Phillips Fire Rescue Facebook page.

The road was closed to one lane until Central Maine Power could change out the pole.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Close investigated the crash reported at about 11:05 p.m.

