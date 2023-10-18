ANDOVER — Selectmen voted Tuesday to use $4,562 from federal pandemic relief funds for four standing and locking file cabinets for the Town Office.

The purchase was approved by voters at the June town meeting, Planning Board member Peggy Madigan said.

Selectman Justin Thacker said the cabinets are needed for security of records.

Selectman Joe Luce said residents’ confidentiality and safekeeping of records were considered.

In other business Tuesday at the Town Hall, Thacker said he has received advanced training for the town’s General Assistance program and will finish it Monday. He will take the oath of office for the position from Town Clerk Melinda Averill at the Town Office.

Thacker also announced the town will hold its Halloween Walk and parade at 4 p.m. Oct. 28 at the town common on Main Street.

There will be a Christmas concert at Andover Elementary School on Dec. 14, he said.

In other business, the town will post ads for a code enforcement officer in five area newspapers beginning Friday for two weeks for $983. The ads will run in the Sun Journal, the Rumford Falls Times and three other papers.

Richard Coulombe has been filling in as code officer for the town.

In another matter, selectmen received a letter from Daniel Mawhinney, an attorney representing William Landers, who owns a camp on Ellis Avenue. Landers requests the town to enforce its setback requirements regarding any bridge reconstruction over Abbott Brook at Ellis Avenue.

According to the attorney’s letter, Landers’ abutter, Joshua Putnam, “erected bridge abutments over Mr. Landers’ objection within the setback zone established by the Town of Andover Ordinance.”

Madigan said, “We’ve since received a second letter and yes, it’s true; the ordinance has to be followed for a setback on that bridge when they decide what they are doing. So, they will be working with the Planning Board on that. … it’s still ongoing, where (the bridge) will be placed. We’ve made no decision on it yet, (but) there is an ordinance that will have to be followed.”

