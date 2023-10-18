NO. LIVERMORE — At the Oct. 15, North Livermore Baptist Church service, the congregation was welcomed by Pastor Bonnie Higgins at 9:30 a.m. to begin the service. The Invocation/Lord’s Prayer were recited. The hymns that were sung were “I Know Whom I Have Believed”, “The Solid Rock” and “Because He Lives”. The service ended with “Go Now in Peace”. Linda Lyman is the organist and Janet Diaz is the pianist each week. Lew Lyman leads the music for the congregation each week.

The sermon, titled “Understanding Today” scripture from Matthew 6:25-34. Pastor Bonnie began by saying that life is a continuation of moments. Having success in our comes from how we live our life in the will of God. As Christians, we know that all time belongs to God and that He allows us to use it for His purpose in our lives.

We need to remember that today is the most important day of our lives. Today is the tomorrow we dreamed of yesterday, making today count a lot for us. So many times, we fret and worry about what will happen tomorrow when God has given us today to discover the blessings, He has given us. We can’t forget today! Think about it, tomorrow you will be a day older, you might be sick, you might lose your job, your car might not start, so many things can happen tomorrow that you shouldn’t be wondering about today. Tomorrow isn’t here yet, why waste time thinking of it. Just like you can’t go back in time to redo part of your life. You just let it go. We need to learn to live for today and each day live moment to moment. We made it through yesterday, tomorrow is not a guarantee, so God is asking us to live for today. What can you do for God today?

A hymn that is sung many times in church services is “Because He Lives, I can face tomorrow…” we can face tomorrow because God is already in it. Today counts because if you weren’t happy yesterday, why would you think you would be happy today? We built on what we had yesterday. We learn from our past mistakes and grow from the lessons we learned from to have a better today. We can’t live for tomorrow when we aren’t living the right way today. We need to continually ask God each new day how He wants us to live for Him.

We all should be living our best life through Jesus and for Jesus. The Apostle Paul showed us how to live each day to the fullest. Paul had the worst life, he was falsely arrested many times, unjustly beaten, thrown into prison, he was shipwrecked, went hungry many times, he was afflicted with illness, and yet He still lived each day to the fullest. Paul lived his life because He knew that Jesus always had him in His hands. Paul says we should put the past behind us, don’t be concerned about tomorrow, but live your best today. You must live your best for today because God only gives us today, we aren’t promised tomorrow. “This is the day the Lord has made, therefore be glad in it.” Today is a gift from God. Enjoy the gift He has given His children.

God doesn’t want us to waste today, He wants us to do the things that will matter for our eternity. Each new day, we are to worship, praise, glorify, and honor Him. We should also be witnessing to others about how great our God is and what He can do for them.

The announcements listed in the bulletin are that the congregation will be collecting pie crusts for the Food Pantry. Bible Study on Tuesday at 1 p.m.

For information, check out our website at northlivermorebaptistchurch.org. You can email the church at nlbcmaine@gmail.com. Pastor Bonnie’s office hours are Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon.

« Previous

filed under: