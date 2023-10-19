JAY — The Recreation Committee will stage a Kids Halloween Boo Bash from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 28 at French Falls Park, off French Falls Lane.

It is open to the public and costumes are encouraged. There will be a candy guess, kids’ tattoos, cookie decorating, scavenger hunt, sand art, photo station and field games.

