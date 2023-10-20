Comedy

FARMINGTON — Improv Comedy Workshops Sundays Nov. 5 and Nov. 12 from 3-6 p.m. @ Nordica Auditorium (Merrill Hall UMF Campus) 224 Main Street Farmington. Professional improviser Lisa Vargas teaches you the foundations for improv comedy and beyond. Don’t miss the fun. Must be 18 or older and dressed for comfort. Please call Lisa @ 207 418 5044 to reserve your spot. See ya there.

Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, 64 Jewell St., Post 3335 take out suppers. This month will feature comfort foods. This week, the menu for Oct. 20 will be homemade baked beans, red hot dogs, cole slaw, brown bread, chocolate cake $12. Serving starts at 5 p.m. Please call ahead to reserve your meal, 897-2122.

CARTHAGE — Public Harvest Supper on Oct. 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Carthage Grange Hall. The menu will be Homemade Beef Stew, Corn Chowder, Yeast Rolls, Dessert, $10 adults and $5 for 10 and under. 50-50 Raffle. Help raise money for Carthage Bicentennial.

INDUSTRY — Saturday, Oct. 28, Community Ham Dinner, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. at the Industry Town Hall. Menu includes ham, casseroles, vegetables, beverages, and assorted desserts. Adults – $10 and children under 12 -$5. Proceeds benefit ECU Heat Program and Shorey Chapel Heat Fund and is sponsored by Shorey Chapel. For more info contact Dan Palmer at 778-4158.

EAST WILTON — On Saturday, Oct. 21, there will be a Public Supper at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Building, 70 Bryant Road, East Wilton, from 5 to 6 p.m. The menu will be baked ham, scalloped potato, vegetable, dinner roll, and homemade dessert.

The price will be $10 for adults and $5 for those under 12. Public Suppers are sit-down service in the hall. Take out by in person request will be available. Hope to see you all there. Please contact for more details: Robert Lawrence 207-778-2345, Clint Coolidge 207-645-4053, David Baker 207-491-9466

EAST WILTON — Community Grange #593 in East Wilton will be holding a public “souper” supper on Oct. 27, serving from 4 to 6 p.m. Soups, stews, chowders, desserts and more. $10 per person. FMI 778-5845

Dinner Dance

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 auxiliary in Jay will host a Dinner and Dance with Country Fusion -at the VFW hall in Jay. Halloween Party Friday, Oct. 27 from 6 to 9 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Dance $10 with dinner $20. The menu will be Pot Roast, mashed potatoes, green beans, pumpkin spiced cake. Must call to reserve your meals 207-897-2122. Costumes and dinner optional Members & Guest

Festival

FARMINGTON — A Fall festival, sponsored by Farmington Baptist Church on Oct. 28, from 2 – 4 p.m. will be held in the lower level of the American Legion hall, 158 High Street. Farmington. Games, prizes and the ever popular ‘cake walk’ (in conjunction with the 4th annual Local Business Trick or Treat Walk in downtown Farmington)FMI – Call 779-0731

Exhibit

JAY — A display of paintings and sign work that were done by Jay artist Reginald “Reggie” Howes will be open to the public at the Howes Orchard Homestead at 14 Woodman Hill Rd., Jay, on Oct. 21, from 1 to 4 p.m. Many in the area may remember or wish to see the paintings of different areas of Jay as well as the signs and lettering that he did for area businesses as well as local stock cars. This is free and open to the public.

If you have any artwork or memories that you would like to share, please bring them. Light refreshments will be served.Woodman Hill Rd. may still be closed so please plan to come via the Old Jay Hill Rd. For more information contact Sam Howes #491-0141 or Elise Howes Despres #897-6919 or elised@myfairpoint.net.

FARMINGTON — The Emery Community Arts Center on the University of Maine at Farmington campus is featuring a traveling exhibit of art by residents of Maine prisons. “Inside Vision: An Outside Exhibition of Inside Art,” curated by Jan Collins, Olivia Hochstadt and Nicole Lund (UMF ’24), runs from Thursday, Oct. 5 to Thursday, Nov. 16.

It is on display throughout the lobby spaces in Emery. It is free and open to the public. The Emery Arts Center gallery is located on Academy St. (between Main St. and High St.) in downtown Farmington. The gallery is open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Closed on Sundays and holidays. Please check Emery’s website for updates at wpsites.maine.edu/emerycommunityartscenter/

Sale

JAY — North Jay Grange #10 is having a sale on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to the always different, and interesting things, household goods, lots of books, etc., there will also be food items for sale, plus knit and crocheted items such as hats. Several tables filled with holiday decorations, plus an upright piano to practice those Christmas carols.

This is a great place to find good, clean, gently used clothes and sometimes new clothing, for all sizes, plus footwear, coats, jackets etc. Proceeds from the sales help support Grange projects that directly help the community, such as the Food Pantry. Families in need can contact 207-208-9225 for more information.

LIVERMORE — Bake and Craft Sale Saturday, Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Livermore Community Center, 29 Church St. There will be pies, cookies, cupcakes, fudge, breads, soups and even a door prize. All sales got toward the upkeep of the Livermore Community building

SALEM — Craft Fair, Saturday, Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Salem Community Building, Route 142, west of Mt. Abram Regional High School. Come check out the wide variety of knitted and crocheted items, jewelry, candles, woodwork, 31 totes, T-shirts, coasters, Younique Make-up, organic bath and body products, leather crafts, oils, plastic canvas and much more. Proceeds benefit the Salem Community Building

Warmth

INDUSTRY — Saturday, Oct. 21, free winter coats and lots more to giveaway, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Shorey Chapel, 1109 Industry Rd, Industry. Shorey Chapel shares winter warmth.

Social

INDUSTRY — Industry Senior Social from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. takes place on the second (Nov. 9), third (Nov. 16), fourth (Oct. 26), and fifth Thursdays (there’s one on November 30.) each month at the Industry Town Office, 1033 Industry Rd. Senior citizens in Industry and nearby towns are welcome, please join us for lunch, games, and other activities. Donations appreciated. FMI contact Kathy Card 207- 860-8102

Music

FARMINGTON — Monthly Music Jam – (second Friday of every month) – Music Jam Night, Nov. 10 , at Farmington Baptist Church, 194 Whittier Rd, Farmington, from 6 – 8 p.m. downstairs in the Fellowship Hall. Come and listen to a wide variety of music from local talented musicians. This event is free and open to the public. Light snacks provided. FMI 207-779-0731.

Halloween

CHESTERVILLE — There will be a Trunk a Treat at the Chesterville Town Office parking lot on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m. This free event is sponsored by the North Chesterville Extension Homemakers. FMI 778-3156.

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 auxiliary, 64 Jewell St. in Jay will host its annual Trunk or Treat Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. All are invited. Lots of ghost and goblins, photo op, treats and fun for all. Please join us for this fun filled event.

FAYETTE — On Saturday, Oct. 28 from 2–4 p.m. at Starling Hall, We will be decorating our trucks or cars for Halloween so our local children can “Trick or Treat” for goodies and of course, you are invited to come and decorate your car with the members of Friends of Starling Hall (FOSH) and give out candy to the local children, for a safe and fun Halloween.

WELD — Saturday, Oct. 28 – Trick or Treat 5-6 p.m. is free but donations are always appreciated. This event is followed at 6 through 9 p.m. by a Masquerade Dance Party – bring a pot of chili or soup or a “spooky” side dish or dessert. Also bring a pre-carved and/or decorated pumpkin for the “Pumpkin Patch Photo Showcase”. They will create the backdrop for a photo opportunity to showcase your costume.

WELD — Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 5:30 p.m. “Trunk or Treat” will be happening at the Weld Town Hall for all young “Weld” children. It is held in the parking lot for all the “Ghosts and Goblins” between 5 and 5:30 p.m.

