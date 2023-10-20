PHILLIPS — A visit to the Phillips area Community Center (PACC) on 21 Depot St. promises to be worth the trip. The Falling Leaves Art Exhibit will be held at the Phillips Area Community Center on Depot Street in Phillips on Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Spaces are $10 each and must be reserved in advance. Tables are available, and artists are invited to bring their own display boards, easels, or racks if desired. Artists may make arrangements to set up the night before.

The exhibit welcomes several new accomplished artists including Matt Perodeau of Salem who works with metal. Rick DeBruin, Phillips, does his work inside of bottles. He has donated a piece to the PACC for a silent bid. Starting bid $250 which is considered a bargain.

Nelda Warkentin and Alice Sozanski both of Phillips will also be exhibiting pieces. Winona R Davenport is displaying many pieces of work from her talented Richard family and also pieces of work from artists who have given her pieces throughout the years.

Current exhibiters include Jeff Seaberg, Penny Ross, Dan Jalbert, Cindy Worthley, Alice Sozanski, and Bill Chase. Admission is free.

There will also be time at noon to sit and have hot lunch from several crock pots at a reasonable price. Anyone else wishing to exhibit call Winona Davenport at 639-4296 to make arrangements. The exhibit is sponsored by Tim and Maureen Abbott, John and Adrienne Rollo and Josh Bachelder.

All of PACC’s activities this year are underwritten by Edmunds’ Market, Dark Star Fabrics, Mike Soboleski, Eastman Park, Saviello’s EPCS LLC, and Mike and Ginny Auger.

