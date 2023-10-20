NEW VINEYARD — The Fourth Annual Foothills Christian Co-op Fall Festival was held last Saturday at the Gospel Light Baptist Church on Barker Road in New Vineyard.

Featuring a variety of vendors, a baked goods auction (which included the “ultimate” whoopie pie!), a yard sale, a bounce house, ATV/wagon rides, several games for children, a photo booth, and even the chance to smash an old clunker car with axes, there was truly something for everyone.

On top of all of that, the gorgeous autumn weather and colorful fall foliage added even more enjoyment to the day long event.

Organizers of the day’s event expressed their appreciation to all who supported the event: “What a beautiful day He provided for the 4th Annual Foothills Christian Co-op Fall Festival! Thank you to so many of you who contributed and volunteered for this wonderful fundraiser! The kids had a blast (and the big kids did, too)!

With the money from all the events and a very generous $600 donation, the Co-Op made just a little over $3000.

A warm and enthusiastic thank you goes out to all who helped make the event such a success, from those who planned behind the scenes to the vendors and the many volunteers running the various activities and everyone who came to participate in the event. “So amazing! God is so good,” all agreed, “Foothills Christian Co-op is very thankful!”

The Co-Op runs Mondays through Thursdays from 8 am to 2:30 pm. It provides a setting and support for families who have made the decision to homeschool their children. Curriculum for all subjects, scheduling, structure, academic aid, recording grades, and accountability are provided throughout the program.

Additionally, field trips are sometimes offered. Gilmore Hill is a favorite outing in February for sledding and snow-tubing. Special classes, such as music lessons, are also offered periodically. For more information about the Co-Op, contact Rachel Lockaby at 207-491-2172.

