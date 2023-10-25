JAY — A contractor has been selected to repair a retaining wall and do groundwork at the North Jay Fire Station after a June 29 storm caused damage to the property.

Selectmen reviewed three bids Monday for the work, and voted to go with Cousineau Inc. of East Wilton for $47,500.

The town did not receive any bids to fix a wall on the building that was also damaged.

Cousineau will put down 2-by-2-by-4-foot long decorative blocks on the north side of the building. It will also straighten out the retaining wall on the south side of the building which is leaning. The work, weather permitting, should be completed by Nov. 30.

Jerry Hutchinson, a resident and local contractor who attended the meeting, said the bigger blocks are stronger, which was confirmed by Selectperson Tom Goding, who is also a contractor.

The two other bids were Starrett Snow and Landscape Services of Raymond for $74,800 and C.H. Stevenson Inc. of Wayne for $98,075. Stevenson also put in an alternate bid for $12,000 to put in a concrete wall on the north side of the building toward the Jay-Niles Memorial Library.

The Select Board approved Pratt & Sons of Mechanic Falls to do the spot repair for the 12-inch concrete sewer line on Jay Hill on state Route 4. The $19,500 price includes traffic control, erosion control, sewer bypass pumping, ground water control and materials needed to make the repair.

In other business, it was announced that police Chief Richard Caton IV received a Risk Reduction Enhancement Grant Program for traffic cones. The grant covers 100% of costs up to but not exceeding $2,988.70. It is estimated the department could buy up to 130 traffic cones.

“I’d like to thank the chief for getting the grants,” board Chairman Terry Bergeron said.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: