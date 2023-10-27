Breakfast

NEW SHARON — Saturday, Nov. 11 from 7 to 11 a.m., Messalunskit Chapter #170 OES and Franklin Lodge #123 on Rout 2 in New Sharon is having a Veteran’s Day Breakfast. Honored Veterans will be the guests, family member $5 and children under 5 are free. The menu will feature bacon, sausage, eggs, pancakes w/syrup, toast juices and coffee or tea

Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, 64 Jewell St., Post 3335 take out suppers. This month, they are featuring comfort foods. The menu for Oct. 27 will be pot roast, mashed potatoes, green beans, pumpkin spiced cake. $12. Nov. 3 meal features Larry’s Famous Ribs, baked beans, coleslaw, chocolate cake with peanut butter frosting, also $12. Serving starts at 5 p.m. Please call ahead to reserve your meal, 897-2122.

INDUSTRY — Saturday, Oct. 28, Community Ham Dinner, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. at the Industry Town Hall. Menu includes ham, casseroles, vegetables, beverages, and assorted desserts. Adults – $10 and children under 12 -$5. Proceeds benefit ECU Heat Program and Shorey Chapel Heat Fund and is sponsored by Shorey Chapel. For more info contact Dan Palmer at 778-4158.

EAST WILTON — Community Grange #593 in East Wilton will be holding a public “souper” supper on Oct. 27, serving from 4 to 6 p.m. Soups, stews, chowders, desserts and more. $10 per person. FMI 778-5845

Dinner Dance

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 auxiliary in Jay will host a Dinner and Dance with Country Fusion at the VFW hall in Jay. Halloween Party Friday, Oct. 27 from 6 to 9 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Dance $10 with dinner $20. The menu will be pot roast, mashed potatoes, green beans, pumpkin spiced cake. Must call to reserve your meals 207-897-2122. Costumes and dinner optional Members & Guest

Festival

FARMINGTON — A Fall festival, sponsored by Farmington Baptist Church on Oct. 28, from 2 – 4 p.m. will be held in the lower level of the American Legion Hall, 158 High Street. Farmington. Games, prizes and the ever popular ‘cake walk’ (in conjunction with the 4th annual Local Business Trick or Treat Walk in downtown Farmington) FMI – Call 779-0731

Hymnsing

LIVERMORE FALLS — On Oct. 29. There will be a Hymnsing at the First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls, located at 25 Church Street. All are welcome to attend, to sing or just listen as we celebrate the good things God has given to us. The celebration will take place from 7 – 8 p.m.

Comedy

FARMINGTON — Improv Comedy Workshops Sundays Nov. 5 and Nov. 12 from 3-6 p.m. @ Nordica Auditorium (Merrill Hall UMF Campus) 224 Main Street Farmington. Professional improviser Lisa Vargas teaches you the foundations for improv comedy and beyond. Don’t miss the fun. Must be 18 or older and dressed for comfort. Please call Lisa @ 207 418 5044 to reserve your spot. See ya there.

Exhibit

FARMINGTON — The Emery Community Arts Center on the University of Maine at Farmington campus is featuring a traveling exhibit of art by residents of Maine prisons. “Inside Vision: An Outside Exhibition of Inside Art,” curated by Jan Collins, Olivia Hochstadt and Nicole Lund (UMF ’24), runs from Thursday, Oct. 5 to Thursday, Nov. 16.

It is on display throughout the lobby spaces in Emery. It is free and open to the public. The Emery Arts Center gallery is located on Academy St. (between Main St. and High St.) in downtown Farmington. The gallery is open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Closed on Sundays and holidays. Please check Emery’s website for updates at wpsites.maine.edu/emerycommunityartscenter/

Sales

JAY — North Jay Grange #10 is having a sale on Saturday, Nov. 4 and Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Great place to finish Christmas shopping. In addition to the always different, and interesting things, household goods, lots of books, etc., there will also be food items for sale, plus knit and crocheted items such as hats.

This is a great place to find good, clean, gently used clothes and sometimes new clothing, for all sizes, plus footwear, coats, jackets etc. Proceeds from the sales help support Grange projects that directly help the community, such as the Food Pantry. Families in need can contact 207-208-9225 for more information.

LIVERMORE — Bake and Craft Sale Saturday, Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Livermore Community Center, 29 Church St. There will be pies, cookies, cupcakes, fudge, breads, soups and even a door prize. All sales got toward the upkeep of the Livermore Community building.

SALEM — Craft Fair, Saturday, Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Salem Community Building, Route 142, west of Mt. Abram Regional High School. Come check out the wide variety of knitted and crocheted items, jewelry, candles, woodwork, 31 totes, T-shirts, coasters, Younique Make-up, organic bath and body products, leather crafts, oils, plastic canvas and much more. Proceeds benefit the Salem Community Building.

CHESTERVILLE — There will be a Bake Sale at the Chesterville Town Office on Tuesday, Nov. 7 starting at 8 a.m. until the food runs out. Come out and vote. Then buy a home baked treat on your way out. This event is sponsored by the North Chesterville Extension Homemakers. FMI 778-3156.

NEW VINEYARD — The New Vineyard Public Library Annual Craft and Bake Sale will be held at Smith Hall, New Vineyard, on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Join us for a great selection of homemade gifts made by local crafters and artisans. There will be handcrafted items, locally made wreathes & arrangements, wood & pottery crafts, jewelry & stone work, baked goods – pies; breads, cookies; candies and preserves.

Find your favorite pie for Thanksgiving and gifts for those special people on your Holiday List and take a chance on our Mountain Bike Raffle. If you are a crafter or artisan and would like to have a table, please call the Library at 652-2250.

Warmth

FARMINGTON — Farmington Grange#12 announces the reopening of WWW – Wednesday Workers and Warm Up , for the season , on Nov. 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. WWW will meet on the first and third Wednesday of each month. The Farmington Grange Hall at 124 Bridge Street will be open for soup and social time.

Folks are invited to bring something to share, or just come to socialize. Games and puzzles are available as well as a small library stocked by literacy volunteers. If someone would like to learn how to knit, crochet or sew, etc, they can get help. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call Bonnie at 778-1416.

Social

INDUSTRY — Industry Senior Social from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. takes place on the second, third (Oct. 19), fourth (Oct. 26), and fifth Thursdays (there’s one on Nov. 30) each month at the Industry Town Office, 1033 Industry Rd. Senior citizens in Industry and nearby towns are welcome, please join us for lunch, games, and other activities. Donations appreciated. FMI contact Kathy Card 207- 860-8102

Music

FARMINGTON — Monthly Music Jam – (second Friday of every month) – Music Jam Night, Nov. 10 , at Farmington Baptist Church, 194 Whittier Rd, Farmington, from 6 – 8 p.m. downstairs in the Fellowship Hall. Come and listen to a wide variety of music from local talented musicians. This event is free and open to the public. Light snacks provided. FMI 207-779-0731.

Trunk or Treat

WELD — Saturday, Oct. 28 – Trick or Treat 5-6 p.m. is free but donations are always appreciated. This event is followed at 6 through 9 p.m. by a Masquerade Dance Party – bring a pot of chili or soup or a “spooky” side dish or dessert. Also bring a precarved and/or decorated pumpkin for the “Pumpkin Patch Photo Showcase”. They will create the backdrop for a photo opportunity to showcase your costume.

WELD — Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 5:30 p.m. “Trunk or Treat” will be happening at the Weld Town Hall for all young “Weld” children. It is held in the parking lot for all the “Ghosts and Goblins” between 5 and 5:30 p.m.

LIVERMORE FALLS — Halloween Trunk or Treat at the First Baptist Church, 25 Church Street. The First Baptist will host Trunk or Treat on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 4:30 -6:30 p.m. All children are welcome.

CHESTERVILLE — There will be a Trunk a Treat at the Chesterville Town Office parking lot on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m. This free event is sponsored by the North Chesterville Extension Homemakers. FMI 778-3156.

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 auxiliary, 64 Jewell St. in Jay will host its annual Trunk or Treat Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. All are invited. Lots of ghost and goblins, photo op, treats and fun for all. Please join us for this fun filled event.

FAYETTE — On Saturday, October 28 from 2–4 p.m. at Starling Hall, We will be decorating our trucks or cars for Halloween so our local children can “Trick or Treat” for goodies and of course, you are invited to come and decorate your car with the members of Friends of Starling Hall (FOSH) and give out candy to the local children, for a safe and fun Halloween. Kids are asked to dress in their Halloween costumes. Therapy dog Sal will be attending, visit with him inside the hall.The Fayette fire department will also be attending and bringing their fire truck and they will be handing out candy too. The Popcorn machine will be popping up popcorn outside, and drinks will be served inside the Hall. Lady Elaine will be reading Halloween stories for the kids in the Hall. Please make plans to join us with your kids or grandchildren, or come with your vehicle and hand out your candy in one safe place Like us on FACEBOOK and view the event here https://facebook.com/events/s/trunk-or-treat/703279154987967/?sfnsn=mo&mibextid=Gg3lN

