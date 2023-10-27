• Eric E. Farrington, 55, Jay, operating under the influence, Monday, Oct. 23, in Wilton, $300 bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Timothy A. Giggey, 44, Strong, warrant four counts of failure to appear, Monday, Oct. 23, in Strong, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Kimberly J. Ruggeri, 40, Gloversville, New York, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct — loud unreasonable noise, Monday, Oct. 23, in Eustis, $1,000 unsecured bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Cesar J. Vegara, 28, Cicero, Illinois, domestic violence aggravated assault, obstructing the report of a crime or injury, Monday, Oct. 23, in Auburn, Farmington Police Department.

• Derek J. Hanson, 31, Livermore Falls, warrant unpaid fine, Wednesday, Oct. 25, in Livermore Falls, released on payment agreement, Livermore Falls Police Department.

• Shane J. Morse, 35, Jay, domestic violence assault, domestic violence reckless conduct, Wednesday, Oct. 25, in Jay, $400 bail, Jay Police Department.

Advertisement

• Vincent P. Barden, 61, Strong, warrant on complaint indictment gross sexual assault, Wednesday, Oct. 25, in Strong, $5,000 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Renay L. McCloskey, 41,Wilton, warrant failure to appear, Thursday, Oct. 26, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Dannial L. Reed, 47, Wilton, two warrants unlawful trafficking in schedule drugs, Thursday, Oct. 26, in Wilton, Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: