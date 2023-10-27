Franklin County Animal Shelter, is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. The shelter’s lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m.,and they are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule. We’d love to help you find the purrrfect furry friend to add to your family!

Minnie is a four- to six-year-old female, born under the sign of Pisces. Her nicknames are Minnie Mouse, and Tigger’s Girlfriend. She likes talking (A lot) and has a soft spot for Tigger, the lobby cat. She loves freedom and is looking forward to someone stopping by the shelter to take her home with them.

She dislikes: authority, not being with Tigger and not being appreciated. If you have room in your heart and home for a talkative tabby cat with a mind of her own, come check out Minnie.

If you are looking for a canine friend, look no further. Meet Bert, a male bully cross of 1 to 3 years old. His sign is Leo and his nicknames are BertBox and Bart.

Bert is a very good people-oriented dog and he’s full of love and entertainment. While he may not have his PHD in canine intelligence, he more than makes up for it with his love for humans and animals alike and would love to meet your current pup! Bert likes going for walks, meeting new people, being loved on, snacks, and tennis balls. He dislike The Pink Panther, and dishonesty.

