NO. LIVERMORE — At the Oct. 29, North Livermore Baptist Church service, the congregation was welcomed by Pastor Bonnie Higgins at 9:30 a.m. to begin the service. The Invocation/Lord’s Prayer were recited. The hymns that were sung were “I Am Thine, O Lord”, “Leaning on the Everlasting Arms” and “I’d Rather Have Jesus”. The service ended with “Go Now in Peace”. Linda Lyman is the organist and Janet Diaz is the pianist each week. Lew Lyman leads the music for the congregation each week.

The sermon, titled “Depend on Him” scripture from Proverbs 3:5-6. Pastor Bonnie starting out by asking three questions. Who do we lean on? Who do we look to? And who are we being led by?

Who do we lean on? Scriptures tell us that we should trust in the Lord and not in our own understanding of things. King Solomon was one of the wisest men that ever lived. He tells us that we should trust wholly in God. What does it mean to trust someone? It means that we have confidence in someone.

We can trust and be confident in God with our lives. God wants us to trust Him with our entire heart in every situation. God also wants us to lean on Him and not on our own understanding. This is called total trust and complete commitment to the one who holds us in His hands.

Who do we look to? God desires us to get to a place in our lives that we totally surrender to Him. God wants us to acknowledge Him in all everything we do. He doesn’t want us to put Him on the back burner, but have Him front and center in our lives.

We need to stay focused on God in this world or this world will lead us away from God and the life He has for His children. We must have an intimate relationship with God for us to trust in Him. We are to learn from God in the ways He wants us to live.

How can we do that? We need to pray, read His Word, fellowship with other believers and to gather together with others to hear from God in praise, prayer, and a message from God. We need to experience God in our own lives.

When our lives begin to unravel because of this world, God wants us to buckle down and continue to focus on Him. Satan can’t get us if we are looking up to God and allowing Him to guide our lives.

Who are we being led by? God will direct our paths as long as we surrender our lives to Him. Life happens and it isn’t what we have planned. We know that Satan will do everything that can distract us from God. We need to remember, as a child of God, God is leading us in this life. God will make our paths straight if we let Him lead us.

We need to be strong to push Satan from our lives. God has only the absolute, very best in mind for us, in all things and at all times. We need to remember that and let God lead us even when we don’t understand the plan for our lives. We need to remember, God does.

King Solomon is telling us that life is like a journey that goes up and down, and sideways. When we decide to give God first place in our lives and trust in Him totally, he will make our paths, our journey, straight.

Announcements listed in the bulletin are that the congregation will be canned green beans for the Food Pantry in November. Bible Study on Tuesday at 1 p.m.

You can email the church at nlbcmaine@gmail.com. Pastor Bonnie’s office hours are Tuesday’s from 9 a.m. to noon.

