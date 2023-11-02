Dozens line up to enter the Trunk-or-Treat held at Kineowatha Park in Wilton on Tuesday, Oct. 31. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal

Hundreds walk in and out of Kineowatha Park on High Street in Wilton, where the residents are also handing out candy on Tuesday, Oct. 31. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal

Local Wilton resident Nicole Sutton hands out candy on Tuesday, Oct. 31, next to her spooky witch car in Wilton. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal

Western Main Play Museum’s Program Director Stephanie Marcott, left, and Executive Director Joni James, right, hand out candy in Kineowatha Park in Wilton on Tuesday, Oct. 31. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal

