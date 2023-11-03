NEWTON, MA — Grace Martin of Farmington became a student at Lasell University this fall.

Martin joins more than 370 new students at the university.

Lasell University is an independent coeducational university that emphasizes a combination of immersive learning and social and civic responsibility in both its graduate and undergraduate programs. Established in 1851, the institution is located on a 54-acre campus adjacent to a hub of professional and educational opportunities in greater Boston. The university’s faculty practitioners offer rich industry expertise across more than 50 academic programs in areas including athletic training, business, criminal justice, health sciences, information technology, fashion, and hospitality management. A model for intergenerational learning, the campus includes two early learning centers and Lasell Village, the first-of-its-kind, university-sponsored continuing care retirement community with a learning mandate that has drawn international attention.

For more information contact: Samantha Mocle, assistant director of communications, at [617] 243-2386, or smocle@lasell.edu.

« Previous

filed under: