MEXICO — The town is looking to fill four Planning Board slots — two each for the seven-member board and alternates.

At the Select Board meeting on Nov. 7, it was noted they are currently at five members with no alternates, meaning all five are needed for a quorum to be active to have a vote.

Anyone interested can stop by the Town Office at 134 Main St. to get an application. Applications will be accepted until all positions are filled.

In other business, the town’s 2nd annual Holiday Light Fight has begun.

Registration dates are Nov. 15-Dec. 15. Categories are business and residential (one winner in each category).

Citizens will be able to vote online on the Mexico Facebook page. Judging will be based on creativity, use of light and overall appearance. All addresses will be made public so residents can view/vote on your display.

Go to their website at https://www.mexicomaine.net to print out your entry form and return them by the deadline. Also contact the Town Office at 264-7971 to register.

On Friday, Nov. 24 in Mexico will be the traditional Santa Claus parade, held on this day for more than 30 years.

The event, sponsored by the Mexico Firefighters Relief Association, will begin at 6 p.m. from the old Franklin Savings Bank on Main Street.

From there, the parade will stop briefly at the fire station, where Santa will light the Christmas tree.

The parade will continue down most of Main Street, then double back to the fire station.

There, Santa will meet with children inside the fire station, where they can tell Santa about their Christmas wishes before being given a bag of candy from sponsoring local businesses.

New this year, they are going to add some more kids crafts to the event. It’s asked that if you are interested in participating in the parade or setting up an activity for the kids, call the fire department at 364-3612.

