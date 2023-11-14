MEXICO/RUMFORD — Santa Claus will make appearances in Mexico and Rumford later this week as part of a pair of holiday tradition events.

On Friday in Mexico will be the traditional Santa Claus parade, held on this day for more than 30 years.

The event, sponsored by the Mexico Firefighters Relief Association, will begin at 6 p.m. from the old Franklin Savings Bank on Main Street.

From there, the parade will stop briefly at the fire station, where Santa will light the Christmas tree.

The parade will continue down most of Main Street, then double back to the fire station.

There, Santa will meet with children inside the fire station, where they can tell Santa about their Christmas wishes before being given a bag of candy from sponsoring local businesses.

New this year, they are going to add some more kids crafts to the event. It’s asked that if you are interested in participating in the parade or setting up an activity for the kids, call the fire department at 364-3612.

On Saturday at 5 p.m., Rumford will host their 5th annual Christmas Tree Lighting downtown.

Santa will make his way down Congress Street, escorted by fire trucks and elves to Veterans Park to lead the crowd to the lighting of the town Christmas tree.

There will be caroling, photos with Santa and maybe some other surprises.

