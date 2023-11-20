LIVERMORE FALLS — Sixteen-year-old Sean Hiscock was remembered Monday for his music, how he connected easily to everybody and his smile.

He died Saturday after the vehicle he was a passenger in went out of control, struck a utility pole and rolled over on Norlands Road in Livermore.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office released his name Monday.

He was one of three passengers in a 2014 Ford Focus driven by Lachlan Gilbert, 16, of Livermore, according to a release.

Gilbert and passengers Avi Sencabaugh, 16, of Jay and Caleb Shaw, 17, of Jay were injured and taken to a hospital.

Jess Dube of Jay, Hiscock’s mother, said he was a sophomore at Spruce Mountain High School in Jay. The other occupants of the vehicle also attended the school.

Hiscock’s father is Sean Hiscock of East Dixfield.

“My son loved music,” Dube said. “He lived for it.”

He started out as a rapper but was in the process of doing more singing. He wrote several songs, recorded them and sang them.

He is known as SJ The Prodigy. His songs are on YouTube and Spotify. The family is asking that instead of flowers, money be donated to publish his songs. A nonprofit account will be set up for donations.

“It was a dream of his to have his music published,” Dube said.

Music was his way to channel his emotions, she said.

Some of his songs had to do with addiction and recovery, Dube said. She had been a drug addict, went to rehabilitation and is seven months sober. One of the songs is “Addiction” and reveals the pain of addiction on all parties involved. Another one he wrote while she was in rehab was “Just Come Home.”

“He knew I wasn’t the mother he knew (while on drugs),” she said. “He knew home is in your heart.”

Her son loved anything outdoors when he was younger, including sports, but started shifting to music when he went to high school.

The family has talked to Gilbert and has forgiven him, Dube said. She hopes the community will do the same.

The car is owned by Michael Gilbert of Livermore.

Though the crash remains under investigation, deputies determined that speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

“As in all fatal crash investigations we will be looking at causation factors to include speed, distractions, vehicle condition, and road conditions,” according to the release. “Alcohol and/or drugs are not believed to be involved.”

Deputies are investigating whether Gilbert, who has a license from another state, was allowed to have passengers.

“All of our findings will be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office at the conclusion of the investigations, as we do in all fatal crash investigations,” the release said. “Our condolences go out to all of the families involved.”

Dube knows that her son is looking out for them.

“He’s wearing his wings well and they are supporting his gorgeous smile,” she said.

“He is watching out for us,” she said. “He has left his mark in this work in his short time. Anytime anyone needed anything he was their rock. He loved life. He loved food. He loved people. He connected so easily with everybody.”

Dube said her son loved his sisters Demi Dube/Johnson of California and Katelynn Dube of Livermore Falls who he lived with.

Dube’s mother, and her son’s grandmother, Debra Kendall shared a story that someone shared with her about her grandson.

“My grandson Bradley is a freshman at Spruce, he really struggled all through middle school with being bullied and self esteem issues,” the woman wrote. “Just this past week he told me he and one of his friends played basketball with an upperclassmen at school. Being freshmen they look up to any older boys. He commented how nice he was and I could tell it meant a lot to him. It was your grandson. I cannot imagine what you are going through right now, but I wanted you to know, heaven truly gained an angel. Praying for your family.”

