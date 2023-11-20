BANGOR — A federal jury convicted two New York men Monday for the second time of conspiring to commit robbery in connection with a violent home invasion in Rangeley in 2016.

Andre “Dre” Muller, 53, and Robert “Kurt” Holland, 43, were found guilty.

The verdict came after a three-day jury trial in U.S. District Court in Bangor with Judge Nancy Torresen presiding.

The men were convicted following a five-day jury trial that ended Aug. 10, 2022. Torresen granted a motion for a new trial, however, based on evidence of juror prejudgment.

On July 26, 2016, Muller and Holland, along with co-conspirators, developed a plan to steal controlled substances from a Rangeley residence, according to evidence presented during the trial, according to a news release from Jana Spaulding, a contractor for the U.S. Justice Department.

Muller traveled from New York City with two co-conspirators, meeting up with Holland and another co-conspirator at a property just outside of Rangeley. Muller, Holland and the three co-conspirators discussed how to carry out the robbery.

Two co-conspirators, Hector Munoz, 56, formerly of New York, now of Florida; and Michael Bokun, 29, of New York, entered the Rangeley residence on July 28, 2016, according to the release. They were armed with knives with the intent to take the controlled substances, including cocaine and Oxycodone, from resident Jordan Richard of Rangeley.

During the robbery, Richard shot and killed Bokun in self-defense, according to court documents and police.

Munoz pleaded guilty in 2020 and is awaiting sentencing.

Muller and Holland each face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. They will be sentenced after the completion of presentence investigation reports by the U.S. Probation Office.

