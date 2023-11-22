FARMINGTON — Franklin Health Behavioral Services proudly welcomes two psychiatrists, Michaela Moden, MD, and Ryan Robinson, MD, to our practice. Their expertise and commitment to advancing behavioral health care will support our mission of providing high-quality mental health services to our community.

Dr. Michaela Moden, a graduate of the University of Texas Southwestern in Dallas, brings a wealth of experience to our team. Her dedication to medical education, demonstrated through her role as chief resident of education at Tufts Medical Center, reflects her passion for advancing the field. Dr. Moden’s expertise aligns seamlessly with our commitment to fostering a culture of continuous learning and excellence.

Dr. Ryan Robinson, also a graduate of the University of Texas Southwestern, completed his psychiatry residency at Harvard South Shore in Brockton, Massachusetts. As chief resident of neuromodulation, Dr. Robinson’s specialization in interventional technologies underscores our dedication to incorporating cutting-edge treatments that enhance the therapeutic outcomes for our patients.

“Our team is excited to welcome Drs. Moden and Robinson. Having a larger team which includes two physician colleagues will allow us to provide outpatient services to more community members and offer additional psychiatric services across the care continuum,” says Dr. Kristen Mazoki, lead physician at Franklin Health Behavioral Health.

Dr. Moden and Dr. Robinson join our existing team of dedicated providers, including Rebecca Chandler, APRN-CNP; Tayla Hewins, PMHNP; and Dr. Kristen Mazoki, DO.

To learn more about Franklin Health Behavioral Services and the comprehensive care we offer, visit: Franklin Health Behavioral Services | MaineHealth

