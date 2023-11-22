Sales

LIVERMORE FALLS— George Bunten American Legion Post 10 Auxiliary, 17 Reynolds Ave. will hold a Craft & Vendor Fair Dec. 9 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Reynolds Ave. Help support our local American Legion. Bring your loved ones.

CARTHAGE —Christmas Wreath Sale on Nov 26 at 1 p.m. 1546 West Side Road, Carthage. We are taking orders for Hand Made Christmas Wreaths or Come Make Your Own! $25 Small and $40 Large. To order call Cindy at 207-418-8313 or email cindyhutch80@gmail.com; Joyce Whittermore at 207-504-3067 or email sassyowl@yahoo.com. Sponsored by the Carthage Bicentennial Committee.

WILTON —There will be a Thanksgiving food sale at the Wilton United Methodist Church, 600 Main Street, on November 22, from 9 a.m. -2 p.m. Pies, rolls and other baked goods available. Come early for the best selection.

Craft Fair

FARMINGTON — Looking for a unique handcrafted item for the holidays? The University of Maine at Farmington is hosting the UMF Chester Greenwood Day Craft Fair featuring the hand made goods of artists, cottage industries and entrepreneurs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, in the Olsen Student Center on campus. This holiday sales event is open-to-the-public .

All items are handcrafted with a focus on locally-produced products. Natural, organic and homemade foods include spices, honey, maple syrup, canned goods, candy and holiday baked goods and decorations.

One-of-a-kind items feature locally-grown knitwear, handmade items, quilted articles and baby clothes. Unique arts & crafts gifts include stained glass, photography, jewelry, basketry, hand weaving, metal working, wood products and much more.

This event is sponsored by the UMF Conference and Events Office. For more information, please call the UMF office at 207-778-7344 or send an email to Ernestine Hutchinson at umf.conferences@maine.edu.

Tree lighting

TEMPLE — Come one, Come all. The Temple Historical Society is hosting a tree lighting event at the Temple Town Hall, 258 Temple Rd., on Dec. 3 from 5 to 6 p.m. There will be singing, treats and hot cocoa for your enjoyment. An ornament swap will also be available. You bring a wrapped ornament and when you leave you take one home. See you at the Temple Town Hall on Dec. 3.

MADRID — Madrid Twp. will start the holiday season off with the Madrid Community Christmas Tree Lighting at the Madrid Historical Society Schoolhouse on Saturday, December 2, at 6 p.m., located on the corner of Reeds Mill and Schoolhouse Roads. Meeting inside the school house, there will be refreshments and the opportunity to make ornaments for the tree after which we’ll gather outdoors by the tree to decorate and light the tree, and of course, sing a few carols! (Rain/snow date, December 3, same time.) All are welcome.

Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, 64 Jewell St., Post 3335 take out suppers. There will be no meal on Nov. 24, the Friday after Thanksgiving. Dec. 1, the menu features chili, corn bread, taquitos, brownies for dessert. $12 Please call ahead to reserve your meal, 897-2122. Serving starts at 5 p.m.

CARTHAGE — Public spaghetti supper, Saturday, Dec 9 at 5 p.m.at the Carthage Town Office ,Route 142,Carthage, $10 per person $5 for children under 10. Menu : Spaghetti and meatballs, garlic bread, salad and dessert, water, juice and coffee. Sponsored by the Carthage Bicentennial Committee. 207-418-8313.

Warming

FARMINGTON — Farmington Grange#12 announces the reopening of WWW. The Wednesday Workers and Warm Up , WWW will meet on the first (Dec. 6) and third (Dec.20) Wednesday of each month. The Farmington Grange Hall at 124 Bridge Street will be open for soup and social time.

Folks are invited to bring something to share, or just come to socialize. Games and puzzles are available as well as a small library stocked by literacy volunteers. If someone would like to learn how to knit, crochet or sew, etc., they can get help. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call Bonnie at 778-1416.

Music

FARMINGTON — Monthly Music Jam – (second Friday of every month) – Music Jam Night, Dec 8, at Farmington Baptist Church, 194 Whittier Rd, Farmington, from 6 – 8 p.m. downstairs in the Fellowship Hall. Come and listen to a wide variety of music from local talented musicians. This event is free and open to the public. Light snacks provided. FMI 207-779-0731.

Festival of Trees

FARMINGTON — Farmington Rotary is pleased to announce that it will be hosting a special 25th anniversary edition of the Festival of Trees on Chester Greenwood Day this year – December 2. The event, featuring more than 40 spectacular trees and wreaths, will take place at the Farmington Community Center with doors open for viewing beginning at 9 a.m.

There will be music, food, and festivities throughout the day, including a raffle tree and a model railroad display. The event culminates with trees and wreaths being auctioned off promptly at 6:30 p.m. The evening auction is generously sponsored by Cullenberg Law Offices, Wiles Remembrance Centers, and Franklin Savings Bank. All proceeds from the sale of the wreaths and trees benefits community programs sponsored by Farmington Rotary.

Santa

MADRID —Madrid Twp. will continue to celebrate the holiday season at the Madrid Historical Society Schoolhouse, located on the corner of Reeds Mill and Schoolhouse Roads on Saturday, December 9, at 6 p.m., where Santa will be handing out gift bags to Madrid’s children next to the tree between 10:30 and 11 a.m.

Registration for this event is required and must be made by November 19. On Monday, December 11 at 6 p.m., adult residents are invited to join together at the Schoolhouse for a Potluck Supper and Gift Exchange ($10 limit on gifts). If the weather is inclement, this might be postponed to December 31, same time.

Madrid’s community Christmas celebration concludes with the Christmas Candlelight Service at Reeds Mill Church, 995 Reeds Mill Road at 3 p.m., on Sunday, December 18. The service includes caroling and the reading of the Christmas story. Reeds Mill Church is a non-denominational Christian church where all are welcome. Please call 639-2713 for more information about any of these events.

