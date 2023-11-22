Franklin County Animal Shelter, located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington is having a special on felines. Get ready for the Fluffy Frost Fest: Feline Flurries Adoption Event!

Embrace the warmth of a furry companion this season with our special $25 adoption fee for all adult cats aged 1 year and older. When you adopt a cat from the Franklin County Animal Shelter, you’re gaining a feline friend that’s been spayed/neutered, tested for FIV and FeLV, vaccinated for rabies and distemper, microchipped, had its nails trimmed, and treated for fleas and worms—a total value of $375 to $450! Don’t miss the chance to add a dash of fluffiness to your life at an irresistible price. Visit us during this frosty feline celebration, and let the purr-fect companion melt your heart!

The lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m. We are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule. We’d love to help you find the purrrfect furry friend to add to your family!

The shelter also offers many services that may be helpful for a pet owner. Call to make an appointment today! Our phone number is 207-778-2638, and we are open from noon to 4 p.m., Monday to Saturday. Pet Nail Trim, $10/pet, Microchip Services, $20/pet, Pet ID Tags, $5/tag, Frontline, Under 70 pounds, $10, Frontline, Over 70 pounds, $15, Cat Spay/Neuter Voucher, $40/pet.

Introducing Minnie, the big and chatty girl who loves humans! Minnie has a big and talkative feline personality with a heart full of love for humans. Her special traits includes her chattiness, as she enjoys engaging in, conversations and expressing her affection. Minnie is a perfect companion for those seeking a feline friend who appreciates human company and brings joy to the household.

Minnie is vaccinated, spayed, and microchipped, ready to shower her humans with love. If you’re looking for a big and chatty feline companion, Minnie is the perfect match. Enjoy her lively conversations and experience the love and companionship she brings.

