LIVERMORE FALLS — At the First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls Sunday, Nov. 26, service, Kay Watson welcomed all to the Service and led us as we sang two Praise Songs: “The King of Glory Comes” and “O Come, O Come Emmanuel”. Pastor Russ Thayer read from Psalm 99, Verses 1 – 5 as he gave the Call To Worship.

Because today was the first Sunday of Advent, Tammy Deering lit the first Advent candle, and we sang the first verse of The Advent Song. Pastor Russ led us into prayer time and The Lord’s Prayer. Our first hymn was, “O Come, All Ye Faithful”. Pastor Russ presented the junior sermon to the children in the congregation, titled, “Secret Box”.

There is a shoe box that is given to a child or an adult to take home after the Service, with instructions to put something in the box and return it to the pastor the following week. The message is a “morale booster” as the Pastor makes up a story about the object found in the box. The experience is sometimes hilariously funny when the children are asked to voice their thoughts, and the adults enjoy the Sermon as much as the kids!

Tini Eastman spoke about World Mission, a project we sponsor. During the collection of tithes and offerings, Maggie Houlihan and Margaret Emery played, “Of the Father’s Love Begotten”, on organ and piano. The Worship Team presented special music as they sang, “O Thou Joyful”.

Pastor Russ introduced his sermon, reading scripture from the Book of Isaiah, Verses 6 – 7: “For unto us a child id born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, the Mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.” The sermon, titled, “He is Coming – “HOPE”, told us that Jesus was born to bring “Hope” to the people of Israel.

They were living in darkness and did not believe a baby could do anything to set their nation right. By the time Jesus came to the age of twelve years of age, He was speaking at their temple, exhibiting sound judgement and wisdom. He did not spend much time with wealthy, powerful people, but showed love and compassion for the weak, the poor and the downtrodden.

He did not want to judge people unfairly. He wanted to bring peace, love, and hope to the world. For those of us who believe in Him, he brings us “hope for the future” as He walks beside each of us every day and helps us to spread God’s word to others. As the Service ended, we sang, “Joy to the World” and “Lord, Dismiss Us With Thy Blessing”.

Announcements:

1. Food Cupboard: This month, we are collecting canned green beans. In Dec., we will collect all kinds of crackers.

2. There is a Bible Study that meets at Kay Watson’s home at 22 Old Jay Road, at 10 a.m. every Wednesday.

3. The Worship Team rehearses every Thursday at 1 p.m. All who enjoy singing praises to God are invited to attend.

4. Kid’s Christmas shopping will take place on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 9 a.m. to Noon. There will be “elves” available to help kids buy gifts at very low costs and wrapping will be available.

5. A ladies’ tea will take place on Thursday, Dec. 7, in the vestry at 5:30 p.m. All ladies are welcome.

6. An adult Christmas party will be held at the church on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 6:30 p.m. Those attending are asked to bring a gift to swap(not more than $15), and a dessert to share.

7. Pastor Russ and Carol will host an OPEN HOUSE at the parsonage, after worship on Sunday, Dec. 17. All are invited.

8. Christmas caroling will take place on Sunday, Dec. 17, at 4 p.m. All are invited to lend your voices to the fun. Dress warmly.

9. Sunday, Dec. 24: Christmas Service at 10:30 a.m., Christmas Eve Service at 5 p.m.

