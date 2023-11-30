LIVERMORE FALLS — Town officials have announced the schedule of steps leading to the annual Town Meeting referendum and election April 23, 2024.

The 2024-25 budget books will be available Jan. 5 at the Town Office.

A budget overview workshop will be held Jan. 9.

Nomination papers for a selectman for two years and one for three years and two Regional School Unit 73 directors for three years each will be available Jan. 16 at the Town Office. They must be filed by Feb. 26.

Selectman Jim Cyr holds the two-year term and Selectman William Kenniston holds the three-year term. Directors Robin Beck and Phoebe Pike hold the school board seats.

Workshops with department heads are Jan. 16 and 23.

A public hearing on the warrant is March 5.

Absentee ballots will become available March 22.

The Town Report is expected to be available April 18.

No times were listed for the meetings.

The annual referendum will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on April 23 at the Fire Station.

